Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Drops By 50.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,199,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter.

DWAW stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $40.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.549 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

