Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Drops By 52.3%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of CTOUF remained flat at $$12.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.50.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

