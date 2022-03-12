Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Drops By 52.3%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Shares of CTOUF remained flat at $$12.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.50.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Hall Group (CTOUF)
