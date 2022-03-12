Short Interest in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Increases By 150.0%

CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CHW Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of CHW Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CHW Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHW Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $10,068,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHWAU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. CHW Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

