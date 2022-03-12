Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Increases By 349.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a growth of 349.2% from the February 13th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,911.0 days.
Shares of Gruma stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Gruma has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.90.
Gruma Company Profile (Get Rating)
