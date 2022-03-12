Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Increases By 12,923.3%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, an increase of 12,923.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Heritage Cannabis stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Heritage Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

