Short Interest in MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Decreases By 98.0%

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDwerks stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. MDwerks has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

MDWerks, Inc engages in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It sells and leases digital pen technology which captures handwriting for later transfer to a personal computer. The firm’s products are used by doctors, clinics, hospital, home health care, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers and their vendors.

