Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Decreases By 96.0%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYRX remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Myrexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Myrexis, Inc is in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives, including focusing on identifying, evaluating and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was founded in January 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

