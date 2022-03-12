Short Interest in PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Decreases By 50.0%

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:PYPTF remained flat at $$7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. PayPoint has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.14.
About PayPoint (Get Rating)
