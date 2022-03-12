Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Drops By 99.4%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRTDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Petro Matad Company Profile (Get Rating)
