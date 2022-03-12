Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Drops By 99.4%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRTDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

