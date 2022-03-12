Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Expands By 285.3%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.7 days.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

