Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Expands By 285.3%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.7 days.
Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $5.89.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.