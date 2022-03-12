Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Rises By 1,220.0%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 1,220.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $12.98 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

