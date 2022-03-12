Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Decreases By 49.5%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 307,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBSA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. TB SA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

