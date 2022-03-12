Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 1,600.0%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GGZ stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
