Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 1,600.0%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GGZ stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

