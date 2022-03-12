Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Increases By 145.9%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the February 13th total of 94,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.67.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

