Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Grows By 33,350.0%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 33,350.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

