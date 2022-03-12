Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Decreases By 99.8%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Unicharm alerts:

UNICY opened at $6.70 on Friday. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.