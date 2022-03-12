Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Grows By 152.3%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, an increase of 152.3% from the February 13th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDC opened at $68.45 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

