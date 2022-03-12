Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Grows By 623.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 623.5% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $7,527,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

