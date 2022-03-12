Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Drops By 66.7%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WELX opened at $3.58 on Friday. Winland has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.
Winland Company Profile (Get Rating)
