Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Drops By 66.7%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WELX opened at $3.58 on Friday. Winland has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.