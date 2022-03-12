Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 in the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.