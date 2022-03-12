Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

SNBR opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.