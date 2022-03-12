SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of SLRC opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $753.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SLR Investment by 155.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 87,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

