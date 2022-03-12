Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Lake Street Capital

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Dawson James reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.39.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 215,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

