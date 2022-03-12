Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $30.84 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.03) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

