SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.20

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 16393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 44.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 66,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 87.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 94,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SolarWinds by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 334,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

