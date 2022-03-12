Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

SOND opened at 4.67 on Friday. Sonder has a 52-week low of 4.22 and a 52-week high of 11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

