Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 872,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,414,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

