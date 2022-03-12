S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Increased by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 6.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $379.68. 2,252,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.30 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.15.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

