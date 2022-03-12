Spark Networks (LOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Spark Networks to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
