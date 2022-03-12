SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

