SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,818,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.