SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. 57,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.