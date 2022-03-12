Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.98

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.98 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 137.44 ($1.80). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 137.44 ($1.80), with a volume of 21,070 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £64.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.90.
Spectra Systems Company Profile (LON:SPSY)
