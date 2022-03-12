Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

SPPI opened at $0.76 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

