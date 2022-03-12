Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
SPPI opened at $0.76 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.