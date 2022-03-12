Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($197.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($150.68) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £127.98 ($167.69).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £119.95 ($157.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is £147.94. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($225.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

