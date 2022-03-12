Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £127.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £127.98 ($167.69).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £151 ($197.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($150.68) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £119.95 ($157.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is £147.94. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($225.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

