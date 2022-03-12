Spire Wealth Management Acquires 5,229 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,092,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $60.29.

