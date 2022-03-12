Spire Wealth Management Sells 646 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 148.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 374,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 146,764 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

