Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.