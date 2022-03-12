Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Cut to GBX 310 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 328 ($4.30).

SPT stock opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 3.34 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

