Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.71. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

