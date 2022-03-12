Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

