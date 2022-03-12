Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $232,920.65 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

