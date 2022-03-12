Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,954 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 665,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 250,220 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TWO. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.