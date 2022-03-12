Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,119 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of CareCloud worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareCloud by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.