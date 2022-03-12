Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,961 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of CalAmp worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 51,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.28. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, cut their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other CalAmp news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

