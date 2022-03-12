Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 46,257 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,257 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 726,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 769,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

