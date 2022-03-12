Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DarioHealth by 125.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 139,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DarioHealth by 235.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 157,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 690.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 111,074 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Shares of DRIO opened at $6.46 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

DRIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.