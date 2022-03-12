Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

