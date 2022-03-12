Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.47.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,672,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,404,000. Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in Squarespace by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

